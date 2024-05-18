Cheryl is a vision in sheer catsuit with feathered detailing

Girls Aloud are back with a bang, taking to the stage for the first night of their tour, paying tribute to their late band member Sarah Harding who sadly passed away after a battle with cancer in 2021.

Cheryl, 40, looked incredible alongside her bandmates Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts in an array of outfits - the star of the show being a bodysuit look.

© Shutterstock Cheryl stunned in a catsuit with a white bodysuit panel

The 'Fight For This Love' singer took to the stage at the 3Arena in Dublin wearing a sheer nude catsuit with a white opaque halterneck bodysuit section. The entire catsuit was covered in dazzling gemstones, featured a pair of built-in gloves, and large grey gemstones around the neck.

© Shutterstock Girls Aloud reunited at 3Arena

Cheryl's sparkly catsuit also featured feathered detailing around the ankle and was teamed with a pair of silver lace-up heels for the 'Love Machine' singer to dance the night away in.

© Shutterstock The girls rocked white bodysuit looks with silver embellishments

The 'Parachute' singer's hair had been transformed. Her cascading brunette locks featured extensions reaching her waist and a centre parting. Cheryl's makeup featured a dark smokey eye with a contoured complexion and a nude lip.

Her bandmates wore coordinating looks. Kimberley wowed in a flared catsuit which was sparkly and featured a tulle skirt attached at the hips. Nadine and Nicola wore similar outfits covered in rhinestones.

Girls Aloud's black and silver looks

In another shot from the show, the girls were seen in coordinating black and silver looks with the late Sarah Harding projected onto the screen behind them.

© Shutterstock The tour pays tribute to the late Sarah Harding

Cheryl dazzled in a black mini-skirt with silver reflective panels and black-knee high boots. Nadine wore similar silver boots, while Kimberley stunned in a black corset top and Nicole wore a thigh-split wrap skirt.

© Shutterstock Girls Aloud reunited for the first night of their comeback tour

Dazzling outfits for 'The Promise'

'The Promise' has become one of Girls Aloud's most iconic songs. The noughties icons looked incredible in matching gold gowns with a halterneck and a slinky figure-skimming cut. The gowns were covered in rhinestones and glitter to match their bejewelled mic stands.

© Shutterstock Girls Aloud have always worn slinky matching dresses to sing 'The Promise'

The Girls Aloud comeback

The band announced their reunion tour last November. At the time they set about promoting their comeback in an array of fabulous outfits, their first being an appearance on BBC Radio 2.

© Getty The girls appeared on BBC Radio 2 to announce the comeback of Girls Aloud

Cheryl looked incredible in a layered look featuring a checked tweed blazer, a burgundy roll neck, and a striped blue shirt. On the bottom half, the 'Promise This' singer rocked a pair of black flares and pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl, and Kimberley Walsh looked sensational for a glitzy evening in London

DISCOVER: Cheryl oozes glamour in chunky cable knit jumper and must-see jewels

The mother-of-one also looked sensational at the Perfect Magazine and AMI Paris London Fashion Week Party at Dovetale at 1 Hotel Mayfair. Cheryl opted for a black lacy dress with built-in gloves and a contrasting pink satin clutch.