Andrea McLean celebrates dog Teddy's first birthday with adorable video The Loose Women star paid tribute to her beloved pet

Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean shared the sweetest tribute to her pet dog Teddy on Instagram this week.

Taking to Teddy's own Instagram account, the presenter posted a two-minute video featuring highlights of the adorable Cavapoo from the last year, in honour of his first birthday.

The clips included photos from when the cute pooch first arrived at Andrea's home last November, a video from his first Christmas Day walk with the family (wearing a Christmas tree sweater, of course).

There was also plenty of frolicking in fields as well as enjoying some treats. "Lockdown hair..." one particularly bushy look was captioned.

It was followed by a hilarious snap of the dog with blue scrunchies around his ears, as well as several other photos of Teddy relaxing around the house. The caption read: "It’s my birthday!

"Actually it’s my first EVER birthday, so mum and dad have made a little film about my first year. It’s a shaggy dog story... #birthdaydog #birthdaydogsofinstagram #onetoday #teddymcfeen #dogsofinstagram #dogslife."

Andrea shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Teddy's birthday celebrations

Teddy's followers were thrilled by the special video, with their comments including: "I just love him," "OMG adorable," and: "Happy birthday, gorgeous Teddy!"

Andrea revealed just last week that she had set up a new Instagram for her much-loved family pet.

The mum-of-two shared a photo of herself and Teddy on the beach alongside which she wrote: "Day-tripping to the seaside with my bestie (should that be beastie?) Teddy."

The star went on: "We have BIG NEWS. Teddy has joined Instagram! "Check him out on @teddymcfeen he’d love a follow."

Fans were quick to express their excitement, with one writing: "Brilliant! Will get my miniature dachshund Daphne to follow him."

Others added: "We love Teddy," and: "Awww, love Teddy! Soooo cute. Big hugs to all, stay safe!" Andrea initially fostered little Teddy from Battersea but was instantly smitten.

Taking to Instagram last year, she wrote: "We have a slight problem with Teddy. "We might not give him back. I know, technically we're fostering, but did you see him? What do we do? Do we keep him?"

The rest is history…

