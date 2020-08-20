Andrea McLean shares exciting family news

Andrea McLean shared an exciting announcement on Thursday – revealing that her family's beloved pet pooch Teddy now has an Instagram of his very own!

Sharing a photo of herself and little Teddy on the beach, the Loose Women star wrote: "Day-tripping to the seaside with my bestie (should that be beastie?) Teddy.

"We have BIG NEWS. Teddy has joined Instagram! Check him out on @teddymcfeen he’d love a follow. PS I’m not wearing a dodgy quiff wig, hair is all my own, just blowin’ in the wind!"

Fans rushed to the comment section of Andrea's post to express their excitement.

"Brilliant! Will get my miniature dachshund Daphne to follow him," one hilariously wrote. "We love Teddy," gushed another, with a third adding: "Awww, love Teddy! Soooo cute. Big hugs to all, stay safe!"

It might have only been a day since the adorable Cavapoo joined social media – but Teddy has certainly been busy!

The sweet Battersea rescue pup's page already has eight photos and videos, and we're particularly obsessed with the one of him watching other dogs on TV.

On Wednesday, Andrea dedicated a sweet Instagram post to another member of her family – her husband Nick Feeney!

Writing on social media to mark Nick's birthday, Andrea sweetly said: "Happy Birthday to my favourite man in the whole wide world @lordfeeney You are my happily ever after."

She went on: "(And Teddy the photobomber, yes, of course, you are my favourite dog...) #staycation #birthday #love #husband #wingman."

Doting mum Andrea also posted a series of photos with her husband.

One showed the couple laughing with their heads together in what looked like a hot tub, with Andrea rocking a red bikini and straw hat and Nick bare-chested.

