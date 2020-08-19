Andrea McLean's birthday message to husband Nick Feeney will melt your heart The Loose Women star has been married since 2017

Andrea McLean posted a truly heartfelt message to her husband Nick Feeney on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women panellist wrote: "Happy Birthday to my favourite man in the whole wide world @lordfeeney You are my happily ever after." Aww!

The star then went on: "(And Teddy the photobomber, yes, of course, you are my favourite dog...) #staycation #birthday #love #husband #wingman."

The presenter and author shared the expression of love alongside a series of photos with her husband. The first one showed the couple laughing in with their heads together in what looked like a hot tub, with Andrea rocking a red bikini and straw hat and Nick bare-chested.

In the next snapshot, the pair pulled silly faces for the camera, and in a third, Nick had hilariously been replaced by the couple's much-loved dog Teddy, who the kind-hearted couple adopted last year after fostering him as a puppy and not wanting to give him back!

The final photo showed the brunette beauty, 50, posing with her hand on top of her hat, and looking just as glamorous as she always does on screen. The star's followers were quick to comment on the sweet post, including her famous friends.

The star looked as stunning as ever in the new photos

Presenter Gaby Roslin commented: "Happy birthday lovely @lordfeeney," and Denise Van Outen and Patsy Palmer also sent birthday wishes. Other fans wrote: "Gorgeous photo! Happy Birthday @lordfeeney," "Happy birthday... Love the happy funny photos," and: "Awww love this! Happy Birthday! Dreams really do come true!"

Andrea and businessman Nick were set up by a Loose Women makeup artist and have now been together for five years. They dated for two years before Nick proposed in Paris in August 2017 and tied the knot in November that year. Andrea has two children, Amy, 12, and Finlay, 18, from previous relationships, and is also step-mum to Nick's two daughters.

