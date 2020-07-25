One of Andrea McLean's family members is shaping up to be quite the star – her little pooch Teddy!

The Loose Women star revealed on Saturday that the adorable cavapoo was photographed for this month's issue of Surrey Life, in which Andrea has an article published.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the doting mum posted a GIF of herself flicking through the pages, also writing: "My column this month is all about being a doggie foster mum and adopting from @batterseasdogshome."

Andrea, who lives with her family in Surrey, has featured in the magazine a few times, joining the publication as a columnist in March.

The presenter has even opened up about her favourite places to go in the area, revealing that she loves to eat at The Ivy in Cobham, and often pops to Epsom racecourse to walk little Teddy.

Andrea also confirmed to the magazine that Surrey life suits her as she loves the outdoors, having grown up in the Caribbean.

Luckily for Andrea, the recent sunny weather has meant that she's even been able to get some work done outside.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 50-year-old let her followers know that she was working in her beautiful back garden alongside her husband Nick Feeney.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2017, were seen soaking up the British summer weather whilst working on their laptops together. "Heaven is… working from home in the sunshine," gushed Andrea, later adding: "Dreaming' Workin' Makin' it happen."

During lockdown, Andrea has been relishing more time with her husband and two children Finlay, 18, and Amy, 13, however in May the presenter returned to Loose Women after a six-week break.

