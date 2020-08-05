Andrea Mclean stuns in makeup-free selfie after 'honest conversation' with daughter Amy The Loose Women star is a doting mum to two children

Andrea McLean is an inspirational advocate of "self-care" for her fans, often sharing motivational messages – and her latest one certainly hit a chord!

Taking to her Instagram pages on Tuesday, the Loose Women star posted a makeup-free selfie following a four-mile walk in the countryside with her 13-year-old daughter Amy.

Urging her followers to stop "feeling guilty," she wrote: "I put a post up recently telling the world to stop feeling bad about doing what's best for you. Crawling into bed when you're not poorly, just knackered, is the thing that's best!"

She then added: "I got up, washed my gritty make up off, put on some trainers and went for a four-mile walk in the countryside with my 13-year-old and the dog."

Opening up about her strong mother-daughter bond, the TV presenter continued: "Amy and I talked all the way; we had one of those 'sideways' daughter/mum conversations that are honest, heart-warming and bonding. The dog is now the knackered one. Order is restored..."

The Loose Women star posted this stunning makeup-free selfie

Fans rushed to heap praise on the honest post, with many being able to relate. "Sounds like a perfect afternoon, Andrea; self-care, family time, nature, dog walking," said one, while another remarked: "Sounds perfect. A walk always sorts my mental health out. Xxx." A third post read: "Love those kinds of walks with my daughter too."

During lockdown, Andrea - who lives with her family in Surrey - has been relishing more time with her husband Nick Feeney and her two children, Amy and 18-year-old Finlay, but in May the presenter returned to Loose Women after a six-week break.