Michelle Pfeiffer shares throwback photo frolicking with bare-chested Robert Redford The actress has been married to David E. Kelley for 26 years

Michelle Pfeiffer has been happily married for 26 years, but it wasn’t her husband, David E. Kelley’s shoulders she was sitting on in her latest Instagram post.

The Stardust actress, 62, sent fans wild by posting a throwback photo with a hunky looking Robert Redford - now 84 - who was baring his chest for the camera.

Michelle was sat on his shoulders and smiling for the shot which was taken in the sea.

“#TBT. Frolicking with Mr. Redford," she captioned the post. "#UpCloseAndPersonal."

The photo was from the set of their 1996 movie Up Close and Personal.

In the romantic drama, Michelle plays an ambitious journalist who falls in love with her boss (Robert Redford).

Michelle’s followers loved the social media post with many reminiscing about their "all-time favourite movie" and marvelling at how "handsome" and "gorgeous" they looked.

MIchelle and Robert in Up Close and Personal

Of course, Michelle’s real-life love story is with her director husband, David.

The lovebirds met in 1993 on a blind date, when they went bowling! Ten months later they were husband and wife.

Michelle had been in the process of adopting her daughter, Claudia, when she met David and their son, John was born nine months after they tied the knot.

Michelle and David are still very much in love

On her 25th wedding anniversary, she told her Instagram followers that he always makes her feel "like the luckiest girl in the room”.

Robert was married to his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen from 1958 to 1985 when they divorced. He has been married to his current wife Sibylle Szaggars, 63, since 2009.

Two years after they tied the knot he spoke about his German-born partner to AARP The Magazine: "She’s a very special person,” he said. "She’s younger than I am, and European, which I like, so that’s a whole new life.”

