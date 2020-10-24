Michelle Pfeiffer's 'terrifying' before-and-after photos leave fans speechless

Michelle Pfeiffer prides herself on being an all-natural beauty, which is why one of her Instagram posts left fans stunned.

The actress, 62, shared an unbelievable selection of photos over the summer documenting one of her biggest transformations to date… for her movie Stardust.

Michelle swapped her age-defying complexion and luscious locks for wrinkles and a balding hairline, but the dramatic makeover was purely for the big screen.

The star played the witch, Lamia, in the 2007 fantasy film and her time in the makeup chair still impresses her to this day.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer gives sneak peek at garden inside her new $22 million home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer shows off her toned body at her at-home gym

"#TBT. Becoming Lamia. I mean, come on!" she wrote alongside the images which took her fans through the transition.

"Look at the artistry of this!! Thank you to the incredible Barrie Gower, Stuart Bray, Ronnie Spector, Carol Hemming, and the rest of this talented team who made me look so terrifying."

Her followers had to do a double-take too, with many commenting, "wow," while others posted wide-eyed emojis.

Model Helena Christensen took the opportunity to make a quick-witted joke writing: "Unbelievable (me every morning)."

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer wows fans with swimsuit body at 62

SEE: Michelle Pfeiffer shares beautiful beach selfie

Michelle's transformation took hours

Michelle underwent drastic measures to become the 5000-year-old witch and for most of the filming, her complexion was concealed under prosthetics.

It took more than four hours of makeup every day to make her face look so realistic and her hair was hidden underneath a bald cap and a grey wig.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer stuns in Daisy Dukes and high heels in epic throwback photo

Michelle was in awe of the makeup team

MORE: Supermodel Helena Christensen's look-a-like son Mingus turns heads at fashion week

Getting it off was no easy feat either. She told the Oklahoman how the director, Matthew Vaughn, was left shocked by the ordeal.

"He came in and watched them peel this, incrementally, off my skin. It takes an hour and he’s like, 'Ow, ack, OK, slow down, slow down.' He was horrified."

Her final look was incredible

Michelle's real-life skincare routine is a far cry from what she had to go through on set.

"I've been using Sodashi skincare for a very long time," she told Oprah magazine. "I saw that the ingredients were mostly natural, and they don't make me break out.

"I have such reactive skin that if I find something that performs and agrees with me, I stick with it. I haven’t changed what I use on my skin in over ten years. My routine is simple: I cleanse, I moisturise - that’s it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.