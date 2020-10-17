Michelle Pfeiffer shares unbelievable beach selfie - and she looks stunning The star is a mum-of-two

Michelle Pfeiffer wasn't about to let the autumnal weather stop her from having a day at the beach on Friday.

The Stardust actress, 62, showcased her all-natural beauty with an Instagram selfie on the sands of a beautiful-looking beach.

Michelle hid behind oversized sunglasses and beneath a long coat for the arty snapshot, which blew her fans away.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer stuns in Daisy Dukes and high heels in epic throwback photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer enjoys an energetic workout in her home gym

The star posed barefoot alongside an enormous piece of driftwood and captioned the shot: "Nature's art. Nice to get out. I recommend it."

The coastline looked a far cry from Malibu beach near her plush $22million Pacific Palisades home, suggesting she'd taken a mini-vacation with her producer husband, David E. Kelley.

Her friend and fellow actor, Alec Baldwin, guessed: "Oregon coast? BC?" to which Michelle simply replied: "One of the two, yes," along with a winking emoji.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer's terrifying before-and-after photos leave fans speechless

RELATED: 12 vegan celebrities: All the stars who eat a plant-based diet

Michelle found some natural art

Michelle has spent the COVID-19 lockdown in Los Angeles where she's been taking care of herself with workouts at her incredible home gym or relaxing by the pool of her newly constructed mansion.

While she prides herself on eating healthy and exercising regularly - pilates, running and dancing are top of her list - she still has her vices.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer reveals her diet and exercise secrets

Michelle walked barefoot on the sand

Not only does she like to relax in the evening with tequila or a glass of wine but there is also one cuisine she can't resist.

"My favourite food in the world is Mexican food," she told Good Housekeeping. "I'm not a dessert person. I'm more of a crunchy, salty girl.

"I could live on chips and salsa. I would take a Mexican meal over some fancy French cuisine anytime."

We love a down-to-earth Hollywood star!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.