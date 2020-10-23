Justin Hartley makes rare comment about his personal life post-divorce He has been married twice

Justin Hartley's ex-wife, Chrishell Stause, recently revealed it was painful to see her husband of two years move on after their sudden divorce last year.

But now the This is US star, 43, has opened up in a rare interview and talked about how he's coping with the breakup.

Justin moved on from Selling Sunset’s Chrishell, 39 - who is now a contestant on Dancing with the Stars - and is currently dating his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas.

He revealed on SiriusXM's Bevy Smith on 22 Oct that despite the gossip surrounding his marital split he's refusing to let it overshadow his new romance.

"I'm really happy with where I am," he said. "I'm happy with my career. I'm happy with my personal life. I'm healthy, I'm safe."

Chrishell - who says she was told about the divorce via a text message from Justin - has been candid about her feelings following the demise of their marriage in November 2019 and told People: "I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting."

Justin has a 15-year-old daughter from his first marriage

Justin also acknowledged it’s been tough to navigate the divorce in the glare of the public spotlight but admits it's a part of his job he has to get used to.

"I think it sort of comes with the territory," he told Bevy. "But I've also, sort of always had this view that I will live a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs."

Justin is dating his former co-star Sofia Pernas

Justin isn't just protecting his romantic relationships, he's also looking out for his teenage daughter, Isabella.

The star shares his 15-year-old with ex-wife, actress Lindsay Hartley.

"I caution my daughter on this all the time," he said of reminding her not to accept everything she reads as the truth. "I tell her, I said, ‘you can't, you really can't just believe something because you read it.'"

