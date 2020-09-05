Lisa Faulkner shares rare photo with dad and lookalike sister The star shared the pictures on Instagram

Lisa Faulkner has revealed that she and her sister enjoyed some time away with their dad before the new school term started.

Sharing three fabulous photos of their staycation, the mother-of-one told her followers that they had had a "lovely few days away" and that she loved "making memories with our families".

The former EastEnders star's full caption read: "Just before school started and the summer ended we got to go away with my daddy ..such a lovely few days away making memories with our families.

"I love my dad's long distance ‘hug’ and that my sis caught me off guard and completely unaware that my angst at the thought of back to school was written all over my face. Home now and settling back into a new routine. Happy weekend everyone."

Fans were delighted to hear that Lisa had been lucky enough to get away with her nearest and dearest, and took to the comment section of her post to say so.

"Lovely photos, nothing more important than family," wrote one.

Lisa shared the photos on Instagram

"Aw, lovely," another added.

"Your daddy must be so proud of his two beautiful daughters," a third sweetly said.

It's been an emotional week for Lisa, whose teenager daughter Billie returned to school just days ago for the first time since lockdown measures eased.

Taking once again to social media, the 48-year-old actress shared a heartfelt message and reassured others who were feeling the same.

"If your children are starting school tomorrow like mine, we've got this. Loads and loads of love to you all. I just feel like I wanted to say, we're all in it together and we'll all be alright. I'm looking forward to it for my girl really," Lisa wrote.

