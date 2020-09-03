Lisa Faulkner shares heartfelt message ahead of daughter Billie's return to school

Lisa Faulkner is among the many anxious parents, who has waved off their children to school this week. Ahead of her daughter Billie's return, the 48-year-old actress shared a heartfelt message and reassured others who were feeling the same as her.

MORE: Jools Oliver shares back to school photo of son River after expressing concerns

"If your children are starting school tomorrow like mine, 'we've got this,'" she said on Instagram Stories on Wednesday night. "Loads and loads of love to you all. I just feel like I wanted to say, we're all in it together and we'll all be alright. I'm looking forward to it for my girl really."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner gets candid ahead of daughter Billie's first day back at school

"Also I know it's great that they are going back to school, and they're all thrilled about it but that will last about five minutes," she added. "But I'm really going to miss my little, well not so little person, [being] right next to me because it's been really nice."

MORE: Georgia Tennant shares extremely rare photo of children ahead of school return

The former EastEnders star, who is married to MasterChef judge John Torode, is a doting mum to her adopted daughter Billie, 14, and a stepmum to the celebrity chef's four children from previous relationships.

Lisa and John Torode met on Celebrity MasterChef

The message comes shortly after Lisa appeared on Magic Radio's new show the F Word, where she surprised viewers by making a rare comment about her relationship with John's kids. "It's challenging and you have to bend and stretch and compromise and breathe and cry and be angry and be sad and be happy and hold each other," she explained.

MORE: John Torode shows rare display of affection to wife Lisa Faulkner

Over the years, Lisa has been open about her journey to parenthood. She adopted Billie with her husband Chris Coghill in 2006 after four rounds of failed IVF treatment, several miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy.

On deciding to go through adoption, Lisa added: "I realised my nieces and my nephew I love like they're my own. I love my friends, I love my husband, I love my ex-husband. Do you know what I mean? All of those people in your life that you love fiercely, why can't you love a child that's not genetically yours?"

"It's not like you're going to be handed a child and you go, this is a clean sheet, off you go, goodbye," she continued. "There is trauma and it is a lot to think about and it is an amazing journey to go on."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.