Lisa Faulkner pays romantic tribute to John Torode during date night The Weekend Kitchen stars tied the knot last year

Lisa Faulkner posted a photo of her husband John Torode to Instagram at the weekend along with a sweet caption in which the star expressed her love for her long-time partner.

The snap showed chef and presenter John enjoying a restaurant visit with his wife. The Australian looked toward the kitchen as he rested his arms on the table in front of him, which was adorned with a lit candle and two glasses of red wine – very romantic!

Lisa captioned the picture: "Happy 8th August my @johntorodecooks [red heart emoji] yours." The actress and author's fans shared their love for the sweet sentiment, with one commenting: "I don't know either of you... But I admire and love both of you. You seem utterly gorgeous humans."

Others added: "What a beautiful photo - he looks so content. X," "You make a great couple," and: "Ahh you are totally besotted with your beau he is a lucky boy." The couple, who now co-host cooking show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, met when Lisa appeared on Celebrity Masterchef in 2010 and started dating two years later.

Lisa was previously married to actor Chris Coghill and the former couple share a daughter, Billie, who was Best Woman when she and John tied the knot last October. John has two children from his previous marriage.

Lisa and John got engaged at the end of 2018 and the mum-of-one proudly announced the news the following month, sharing a photo of the happy couple which showed off her sparkling engagement ring.

Lisa shared a new photo of her husband John during their weekend date night

She captioned the lovely picture: "My gorgeous John completely surprised me on Christmas Day and asked me to marry him! "After waiting to tell our family when we got home we then had a few days just grinning at each other!!

"I'm so very happy to share our lovely news with you. Happy 2019 it’s going to be quite a year and I’m going to embrace every minute of it. All you need is love. Love is all you need."

