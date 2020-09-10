After spending every moment of lockdown together, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are now adjusting to their new routine. The professional dancer has relocated to London for Strictly Come Dancing, while Gemma remains in Manchester for her radio show.

On Wednesday, the couple - who are doting parents to one-year-old Mia - took to their respective Instagram pages to share throwback photos, with Gemma revealing just how much she was missing her beau.

"Missing Gorks so much (and also missing his turns getting up in the night with Mia) @gorka_marquez," joked Gemma, to which her boyfriend replied: "Miss you more!!!"

Gorka, 30, posted a lovely family snap of the trio and remarked: "Missing the priceless moments with my girls @glouiseatkinson."

As well as hosting her radio show, Gemma is also presenting alongside Steph McGovern on Steph's Packed Lunch when the show starts on Channel 4 later this month. On Tuesday, the doting mum admitted she was feeling "torn" about leaving baby Mia at home as she prepares for her new TV role.

"I'm always torn when it comes to leaving Mia for work as I've been totally spoilt having my mornings with her," she said. On wanting to set up a good example for her daughter, Gemma added: "But I also love my career and job opportunities and obviously want to show her the importance of working. Mental torture at times this parent stuff ain't it?"

The 35-year-old star met Gorka on the set of Strictly back in 2017, but the pair kept their romance under wraps until the series ended. Unusually for the show's love stories, they weren't dance partners - Gemma was coupled with Aljaz and Gorka danced with Alexandra Burke. There's no denying that two years on, the gorgeous couple are still going strong and welcomed daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

