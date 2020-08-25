Gorka Marquez pens romantic tribute to Gemma Atkinson ahead of Strictly return The couple are doting parents to little Mia

With Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals commencing this week, Gorka Marquez will soon be saying goodbye to his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson and their daughter Mia for a short while.

Ahead of his reunion with all the other professional dancers, the 29-year-old shared a sweet photo with his partner and in the caption wrote down the words to Maluma's Spanish song ADMV.

The lyrics roughly translate to: "When the years weigh on us, and the legs do not walk, the eyes are closed and the skin does not stretch anymore." The words continue: "When the only thing that weighs, be what we did in life and although none of this happens. You are the love of my life."

Upon seeing the sweet post, Gemma replied: "I'm genuinely that tired 24/7. I love you."

Fans of the couple quickly rushed to post lovely messages, with one saying: "Couple goals right here!" Another remarked: "That's so lovely."

During a recent chat with HELLO!, Gemma confessed how much she treasured lockdown life. The past few months enabled Gorka – whose tour was cancelled due to the pandemic - to spend more quality time with his girls than usual.

"It's not really been a challenge to be honest," she shared. "Obviously Gorka is usually away on tour, it's normally just me and Mia. Obviously, we are never going to get this time back again so we kind of embrace it."

Although the couple are clearly very happy and are enjoy bringing up baby Mia together, Gemma also recently revealed that she isn't focused on getting married to her partner.

"People are always commenting on our Instagram photos with 'Put a ring on it,' and I think, 'Shouldn't you ask if I want to get married? No, I think how we are is perfect,'" she said in June.

The star went on to say that she thinks not being married is preferable for now, admitting; "We both like the fact that it keeps it fresh and keeps us on our toes."

