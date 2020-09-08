Gemma Atkinson 'torn' over leaving baby Mia at home ahead of new role The Strictly star has landed a new TV role!

Gemma Atkinson has revealed she is feeling "torn" about leaving her one-year-old daughter Mia at home as she prepares for her new TV role.

MORE: Strictly couple Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova welcome second child

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared a gorgeous picture of the two, where she touched upon her "working mum guilt" with her followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson catches Mia doing the cheekiest thing

"Happy Tuesday. Rehearsals for Steph's Packed Lunch today before my radio show," she said. "I'm always torn when it comes to leaving Mia for work as I've been totally spoilt having my mornings with her."

MORE:nGemma Atkinson reveals heartache after missing Gorka Marquez's milestone birthday

On wanting to set up a good example for her daughter, Gemma added: "But I also love my career and job opportunities and obviously want to show her the importance of working. Mental torture at times this parent stuff ain't it?"

The doting mum shared this cute new picture with little Mia

Her fans were quick to offer their words of support, with one sympathising: "Motherhood is a constant guilt trip isn't it? We put far too much pressure on ourselves. We're doing a cracking job." Another remarked: "It's hard leaving little ones but we must remember it's healthy for our children to form relationships with others."

Exclusive: Gemma Atkinson on the challenges of bringing up baby Mia

With her boyfriend Gorka Marquez now preparing for the next series of Strictly, Gemma has lots to keep her busy back in Manchester. As well as hosting her radio show, she is presenting alongside Steph McGovern on Steph's Packed Lunch when the show starts on Channel 4 later this month.

Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly back in 2017

Confirming the news on Instagram last week, Gemma said: "So this is exciting! (Well, for me anyway). I'll soon be joining Ch 4's new daytime show 'Steph's Packed Lunch'.

MORE: Inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's Manchester home

"A few times a week I'll be joining Steph McGovern chatting away. The show will feature celebrity guests, fab food and intriguing real-life features and headlines. You can join us live weekdays from midday on Ch 4! See you there!"

The upcoming programme promises to "feature celebrity guests, fantastic food, intriguing real-life features and a mix of the best entertainment, lifestyle and consumer news making the headlines."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.