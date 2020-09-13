Stacey Solomon upsets Joe Swash after making incredible autumn décor with his belongings The Loose Women star defended her latest hack on Instagram

Stacey Solomon is the Queen of crafts and DIY and earlier this week she delighted fans by making the cutest pumpkins out of odd socks that she had around the house.

"I have wanted to try and do something with all of our odd socks for ages and instead of throwing them away, so here we go," she told her fans as she showed them how to create the perfect "odd sock pumpkin".

The 33-year-old was delighted with how her craft project had turned out, showing off the end result on her stories are writing: "It's an odd sock pumpkin. I love it so, so much…I'm going to do them all and make a little display."

WATCH: How to make Stacey Solomon's 'odd pumpkin sock'

On Sunday, the Loose Women star told fans that she had created more pumpkins to complete the display – but that Joe Swash had become upset with her because she had stuffed them with tumble dryer sheets.

"Joe in the background pretending he's actually put a wash on this year moaning about the tumble dryer sheets."

She later added: "OMG. We've got dresses, come out and he's still going on about my sock pumpkins. He's gutted I used his socks because apparently he still wears odd socks, he's not happy I used up the tumble sheets. I can't cope."

Stacey's latest craft has been a success with her fans

Joe, who was driving the car, could be heard telling his girlfriend: "It's supposed to save us money, not cost us money. You've spent about £15 worth of my socks, I still wear them, you've done about £4 worth of those sheets you put in the tumble dryer… the maths don't work!"

Trying to convince him, the mother-of-three can later be heard telling him: "You have to admit they are cute though?"

To which Joe replies: "They're all right. They're not the greatest!"

"Put a sock in it!" Stacey tells him, whilst jokingly throwing a sock at him.