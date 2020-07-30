Stacey Solomon films son Rex's emotional reunion with Joe Swash after spending time apart Joe Swash has been holidaying with his eldest son Harry

Stacey Solomon was feeling happy on Thursday as she was reunited with boyfriend Joe Swash after spending a week apart.

The Dancing on Ice winner went on holiday with his eldest son Harry to spend some quality time together but was happy to be back home with his youngest son Rex.

Thankfully, the Loose Women panellist filmed the emotional reunion and fans were treated to the sweetest clips. "Who's at the door? Who is it? Should we let him in?" Stacey can be heard asking Rex as Joe knocks on the front door.

"Who is it?" she asks again as Rex realises it's his dad and excitedly runs out the door to give him a big hug.

She wrote across the first video: "Daddy's home," followed by several crying face emojis.

Stacey Solomon shared a gorgeous family photo as Joe headed off on holiday

The star later shared several videos of Joe playing with Rex before sitting down for dinner. "Sorry for the cheese on toast. I can't help it. Rex is so, so, so, so happy right now. So happy right now. Hope you're all OK. Hope you have a lovely evening. Love you all to the moon at back," she told her followers.

The 30-year-old has been looking forward to the reunion all day and has told fans that she's planned a lovely date night to welcome Joe back.

Earlier in the day she told fans via her Instagram stories: "None of the big pickles want to come home yet, they're having too much summer holiday fun with their dads so it's a date night for me and Joe."

Last week, Stacey paid tribute to her partner as he left for his holiday, revealing that being away from him would be "hard."

Stacey was happy to be reunited with Stacey

She wrote alongside the most gorgeous family photo: "You Have My Heart. Rex's face is cracking me up. My dad met us in the park today and took this picture of us and I can't stop smiling at it… Joe's off on an adventure with his biggest pickle late tonight so we had all the cuddles today because we will miss them both soooooo much.

"It's always hard to be without them but we know how special it will be and how important it is for them... We love you to the moon and back boys have the best holiday EVER. And when you get back be prepared for the amount of Fejkas I may have collected... Don't worry I'll make it up to you in animal snacks."