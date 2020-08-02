Stacey Solomon might be best known for appearing on Loose Women and for her huge online following, but her partner Joe Swash revealed at the weekend that the star also has musical talents she often keeps hidden.

The former EastEnders actor shared a couple of short video clips to his Instagram Stories that showed Stacey playing a black grand piano with their one-year-old son Rex on her knee.

Wearing a soft pink dress and large-rimmed white hat, the mum-of-three looked perfectly at home at the instrument, which appeared to be in the lobby of a hotel. In the first video, which was taken from a few metres away, Joe could be heard saying: "Oh Rex, your piano skills have come on little a bit, haven't they?"

READ: Stacey Solomon shares bittersweet news with fans

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shocks partner Joe Swash with hidden talent

In a second clip, the actor zoomed in on Stacey playing while Rex tried to jab at some of the keys. Joe then revealed that his partner had surprised him, as he didn't realise she was really playing!

The 38-year-old captioned the video: "THOUGHT SHE'D JUST PRESSED A BUTTON, DIDN'T REALISE SHE WAS ACTUALLY PLAYING. Why don't you do this at home @staceysolomon, wasted talent."

MORE: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have the dreamiest staycation lined up

Stacey first shot to fame for her musical ability, appearing as a contestant on the sixth season of The X Factor back in 2009. Although she had a number one hit with a cover of Michael Jackson's You Are Not Alone (along with her fellow X Factor finalists) and released her debut album Shy in 2015, she has since become best known as a presenter and social media influencer.

Stacey became famous after appearing on The X Factor in 2009

On Friday, Stacey told her fans that she, Joe, and Rex were heading to Devon for a short seaside break after she found a last-minute deal.

Unable to hide her excitement, she said: "After work today me, Joe and the Pickle are heading down to the seaside. Last night we managed to find a tiny little place that had one room left so we are going to have a little mini-break. I can't wait."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.