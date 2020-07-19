Stacey Solomon explains why Joe Swash was forced to sleep in the shed after night out The mother-of-three revealed the hilarious reason on Instagram

Stacey Solomon and partner Joe Swash took to the Loose Women panellist's Instagram stories on Sunday morning to share a hilarious anecdote with fans.

Struggling to contain her laughter, Stacey revealed that Joe had been on a night out on Saturday and ended up sleeping in the garden shed after returning home at 3am and finding everything completely locked.

"Shock of my life. Last night he went out for his sister's 30th and I thought he'd stayed out with his friends and family at someone's house," Stacey began to explain.

"No, I was in the garden," Joe quickly added.

"Turns out he came home and he couldn't get in the house because we were all asleep. So he slept in the shed!" she continued to explain whilst struggling to contain her laughter.

Joe Swash wasn't feeling great after his night out

The star, 30, further explained the situation writing across the video: "I just had the shock of my life as Joe came up to the garden door banging for me to let him in… I thought he'd stayed out last night because it was the first time he'd been out since before lockdown.

"Turns out he came home and couldn't get in the house because I'd locked up and we were all asleep. So he slept in the shed. I can't cope. He drank from the hose," she added.

The former X Factor star later shared a small clip of Joe inside the family kitchen looking very tired and breathing deeply. "He's so hungover and it's bringing me joy… Now he's worrying about what he could have caught from drinking from the hose," Stacey explained.

A disappointed-looking Joe told her: "I'd be feeling a lot better if I hadn't slept in the shed, which I know you locked me out on purpose, and I had to drink out of a hose."