Stacey Solomon was one of many celebrities who created a beautiful installation of lights and decorations around her front door at Christmas, and it appears she loved it so much, she has kept updating it all year round!

The Loose Women star unveiled the incredible floral display she has had at the entrance to her home throughout the summer – and it is truly breathtaking. Featuring an archway of artificial summer blooms including roses and peonies in tones of white, peach, pink and lilac around her front door, it certainly makes a statement and wouldn't look out of place at a lavish wedding.

Stacey showcased the doorscape in an Instagram post on Monday, and revealed in a series of videos that she will soon be taking it down and replacing it with her beautiful autumnal display that she bought last year.

"So… it's almost the end of summer and time to decorate for autumn and I can't believe I haven't posted any pictures of our Spring Summer door, or taken any for that matter… I don't know why, I think because it's just been such a strange summer," Stacey wrote. "But today I thought I'd make some memories of her before she goes into the garden and onto the trellis and autumn comes back out here."

Stacey Solomon has had these flowers on display outside her house throughout the summer

The installation will soon be moved to Stacey and Joe's back garden, where she currently has her autumnal artificial flowers on display. The 30-year-old repurposed the blooms and foliage during the coronavirus lockdown in April, admitting that she had decided to hang the flowers up for "absolutely no reason whatsoever".

Stacey isn't the only celebrity to create seasonal displays for her home; in autumn 2019 stars including Laura Whitmore, Zoe Sugg and Katherine Ryan all showcased their own beautiful installations of foliage, flowers and pumpkins. Meanwhile, at Christmas everyone from Amanda Holden to Rochelle Humes took to Instagram to unveil their own fabulous festive decorations, complete with larger-than-life nutcrackers, baubles and Christmas trees.

