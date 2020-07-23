Stacey Solomon's emotional goodbye to partner Joe Swash as he takes son Harry on holiday The Loose Women star was feeling sad about Joe's departure

Stacey Solomon was feeling sentimental on Thursday as she waved goodbye to her partner Joe Swash until the end of next week.

The father-of-two is off on an adventure with his eldest son Harry, and Stacey was already missing him – even though he hadn't left yet!

Stacey shared the most gorgeous family picture ahead of Joe's holiday

"You Have My Heart. Rex's face is cracking me up. My dad met us in the park today and took this picture of us and I can't stop smiling at it," she wrote alongside the snap featuring the couple posing with Rex and Stacey's two sons, Leighton and Zachary.

"Joe's off on an adventure with his biggest pickle late tonight so we had all the cuddles today because we will miss them both soooooo much. It's always hard to be without them but we know how special it will be and how important it is for them... We love you to the moon and back boys have the best holiday EVER. And when you get back be prepared for the amount of Fejkas I may have collected... Don't worry I'll make it up to you in animal snacks," she sweetly added.

Earlier in the day Joe teased the Loose Women star, revealing that she will be "crying in a couple of days". "You'll be leaving soon. Thank good riddance to bad rubbish," Stacey joked.

Joe pictured with his son Harry and Rex

"You'll be crying in a couple of days. 'Where's my Joe'," Joe hilariously added, with Stacey quickly saying: "I won't."

"She will, mark my words," said the Dancing on Ice winner.

The 30-year-old later prepared herself the most relaxing bath and told her followers: "Joe is squeezing all the cuddles in and taking pickle to bed before he's off on a special adventure with his big pickle so I'm making the most. Won't be able to do this again until he's back at the end of next week, so seizing the day."