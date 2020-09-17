Bradley Walsh and son Barney reunite at family home in sweet video Father and son have the closest bond

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney have been reunited on video at the family home in Essex. The pair came together to film a short clip thanking fans for their support – but it was their incredible bond that really got fans talking.

The pair were in high spirits as they celebrated their recent win at the TV Choice Awards, where their travel show Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, won Best Factual Show.

Taking to the comments section of their video, one fan told the duo: "Congratulations. So deserved. What a fantastic show. Father and son. Beautiful people. Chuffed for you both. Xxxxx." A second remarked: "Well deserved, a great double act!" "Congratulations both on your thoroughly deserved award. The bond between the two of you is so precious," wrote a third.

Bradley and Donna have been married since 1997

Breaking Dad saw Bradley, 60, and Barney, 22, travel to the USA to embark on a daring road trip, starting at the southernmost point of the country – Florida Keys. It instantly proved to be a big hit with viewers – no least because of their incredible friendship.

Barney is Bradley's only child with wife, Donna Derby. He also has a daughter, Hayley, from his previous relationship with Debby Parker. The 38-year-old currently lives in Hertfordshire with her boyfriend, Tom, and their pet pooch, Ned. Hayley works as a MAR reflexologist, and was trained at the London School of Reflexology.

Bradley is a proud father to Hayley and Barney

Bradley, Barney and Donna, meanwhile, live in a £2.5million barn conversion in Epping, Essex. According to reports, the beautiful home has five bedrooms, a sauna, a gym and an outdoor swimming pool.

His luxury family home is worlds away from where he spent his childhood. "I was born in Watford, and grew up in a council house," Bradley told the Telegraph. "My mother was a single parent, who had to struggle hard to make ends meet. At one point she was holding down three different jobs. It was a happy childhood, but we certainly didn’t have a great deal of money."

