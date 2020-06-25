Bradley Walsh's son Barney has the cutest new family member The Walsh family are very close - and have welcomed a new member!

Bradley Walsh has a fluffy new grandson! The popular TV presenter's son, Barney, took to Instagram during lockdown to reveal that he has a new puppy, Lulu! Sharing a snap of himself cuddling the beautiful white pooch, he wrote: "Sorry I haven’t been around much everyone... I’ve been busy in lockdown training this little ray of sunshine! Welcome to the family Lulu!! Take care and stay safe guys."

He recently followed up the snap with another photo of little Lulu, who looks like she could be a German Spitz or a Shiba Inu. Feeding her a treat in the snap, he captioned the post: "Good girls get goodies."

Fans were quick to gush over the adorable posts, with one writing: "Beautiful. My mum keeps applauding how well you’ve been bought up because you’re so caring and genuine and say you love your dad every opportunity. Lovely." Another fan added: "Is Lulu a Shiba Inu? She's super cute."

Bradley's son is an actor and a presenter, whose credits include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Indulgence and Doctors. He also recently presented Miss World. Most recently, Bradley and Barney have been entertaining fans with new footage and behind-the-scenes clips from seasons one and two of their popular travel show, Breaking Dad, and the father and son pair previously opened up about how the series made them ill.

Chatting on This Morning, Barney said: "There was one point that I thought I’d taken it too far. I had to do the activity first and I was like, 'Wow, this is tough.'" Bradley added: "It actually made us ill for a couple of days didn’t it? It actually made us ill."