Bradley Walsh's rarely-pictured £2.5m Essex barn conversion is a total sanctuary

Bradley Walsh may keep quiet about his private life with wife Donna Derby and son Barney, but The Chase presenter has shared a few rare glimpses into his family home. The £2.5 million barn conversion in Essex has been Bradley's since 2013, and he moved in three years later in 2016 after a whole host of renovations. It boasts five bedrooms and an outdoor pool, a sauna and a gym. Keep reading to see how incredible his rustic property looks...

1/ 4 Sentimental decor We got a look inside the property when Bradley joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning to celebrate his 60th birthday. The quiz show host sat in an area with white walls and three wooden doors. A pine bookcase was positioned next to the wall behind him, and a selection of framed photos and ornaments could be seen in the shot.





2/ 4 © Photo: Rex The shed In a This Morning appearance, Bradley and his son Barney were seen in a shed in the grounds of their house. The surprising setup saw the father-son duo sat on a pair of beige armchairs within the cluttered shed, with a drum kit and a Christmas reindeer model visible behind them. Like many of us, Bradley uses the shed to store everything from gardening tools to old tins of paint and Christmas decorations. But giving a nod to his successful career, the star has a poster advertising one of his live shows at the London Palladium hanging on one wall!

3/ 4 © Photo: Instagram Cute cushions The Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad stars sat on their sofa dressed with statement cushions as they implored Bradley's followers to join them on the Big Walk for homeless charity Shelter. In contrast to much of Bradley's muted home, the cushions are brightly coloured with stripes of gold, fuchsia pink, orange, white, silver and pale pink. The eye-catching accessories caught the eye of many followers. One wrote, "Love the cushions – need these at mine," while another added, "Love the idea Bradders but I really love those cushions. Where do I find them?"

4/ 4 The lounge In another ITV video link, Bradley and Barney revealed another look at their family pad. The property's rustic wooden beams were displayed behind the pair and they sat on a cream sofa. Behind them, the edge of a black wall light could be seen, hinting at very chic decor.

The star's luxury surroundings are a far cry from how he grew up. He previously told The Telegraph he had a modest childhood living in a council house. "I was born in Watford, and grew up in a council house," Bradley said.

"My mother was a single parent, who had to struggle hard to make ends meet. At one point she was holding down three different jobs. It was a happy childhood, but we certainly didn't have a great deal of money."