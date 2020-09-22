Congratulations to The Duchess star Katherine Ryan and her partner Bobby Kootstra, who have celebrated their first anniversary together! To mark the event, Katherine took to Instagram with a very rare photo of the pair together – 12 months after they entered into a civil partnership.

MORE: Katherine Ryan wows fans with unseen look from The Duchess

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's The Duchess trailer

In her post, Katherine also shared a snapshot taken when she and Bobby were teens at their prom. The couple had dated in Canada in their youth and were later reunited in 2018 when Katherine returned to her native Ontario to film Who Do You Think You Are?.

MORE: Katherine Ryan's outfits in The Duchess: From her feathered PJs & her best school run fashion moments

Katherine and Bobby have celebrated their first anniversary together

"I don't advocate getting married to anyone unless it's @bobby_k__ . Happy Anniversary to my one true love. #wewereonabreak," the 37-year-old comedian captioned her post.

MORE: Who is Lily Allen's husband? Everything you need to know about Stranger Things star David Harbour

Katherine and Bobby opted to hold their 2019 civil ceremony in Denmark because it was "quickest and easiest". "It was a lovely day", the star later said on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Katherine also shared a throwback photo taken at their prom

"It's perfect having a civil partner. We didn't have a wedding, I didn't need to put on a white dress and pretend to be a virgin - that ship has sailed!"

MORE: Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams' famous exes revealed

Katherine has an 11-year-old daughter, Violet, from a previous relationship and she admitted to her host that Violet initially hadn't wanted her to enter a relationship "because it had just been the two of us against the world for a really long time".

The comedian is a proud mum to 11-year-old daughter Violet

"She was not trusting of my decisions," the Canadian actress said. "She put Chanel glasses on and moped around Tivoli Gardens [an amusement park in Copenhagen, Denmark] but we thought it was funny about an hour after it happened.

"She flipped out, genuinely flipped a table... She is happy now though, it worked out."

Katherine further added that her daughter "really loves" Bobby, which is "a beautiful thing". "It means she trusts me again, I actually made a good decision for once," ;she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.