Nicole Kidman shares cutest PDA moment with husband Keith Urban The couple have been married since 2006

Love is in the air for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban! The Big Little Lies actress shared the sweetest photo with her husband - and it made fans’ hearts melt.

Nicole, 53, paid tribute to Keith, 53, with a photo of the couple sharing a tender moment in a beautiful, countryside setting.

In the picture the lovebirds have their heads leaned into one another and their eyes are closed. Nicole appears to be kissing Keith’s cheek as he smiles adoringly.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise shows support for family in rare post

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares major hair transformation and fans go wild for it

The star captioned the sweet snapshot: "Listening to Keith’s new album feels a little something like this."

Nicole is incredibly proud of her husband and his musical achievements and shared a video of herself watching him at the ACM Awards earlier in the week too.

She was unable to be with Keith as she’s currently in Byron Bay, Australia, but she logged on to view his performance in Nashville from a laptop.

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's beautiful home

READ: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban makes surprise revelation about their relationship

Nicole and Keith have been forced to spend time apart

Keith has been promoting his album The Speed of Now: Part 1 over the last few months ahead of its release on 18 September.

He explained the inspiration behind the title in a video posted to his YouTube channel earlier this year.

"In October 2019, this title came to me: The Speed of Now," he said. "I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast. Faster and faster all the time."

"But music, for me, has always been the place where it slows down and doesn't even exist. I would never have imagined that, in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning and yet somehow still feel incredibly relevant."

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals major change that has impacted Keith Urban and their daughters

The couple are more in love than ever

Until recently the couple were together during the COVID-19 lockdown in Nashville with their two daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine.

While it was an unusual situation for the family, Nicole revealed in an interview published in HELLO! magazine that she enjoyed it.

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us," she said before adding: "I love being in the kitchen in the morning so that when my kids come down, there's noise and there's joy in the home. That's really important to me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.