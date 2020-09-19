Jessica Simpson shares heartbreaking news The star has three children with her husband

Jessica Simpson shared some incredibly sad news on Friday and ignited an outpouring of love from her loyal fans.

The mum-of-three opened up on Instagram to reveal her family suffered a heartbreaking loss after her husband, Eric Johnson's best friend, and her son’s godfather passed away.

Jessica, 40, paid tribute to Peter Mazza with a heartfelt post and also shared Eric's soul-crushing words.

She wrote: "Eric lost his best friend. Ace lost his Godfather. We have all lost a true LEADER, devoted husband, present father, loyal friend, and Godly man.

"As a family we promise to always take care of yours as your spirit guides us through the loss of you. All prayers needed for those that adore and love this remarkable human being gone too soon."

Eric, 40 - who has three children, Maxwell, eight, Ace, seven, and Birdie, one, with Jessica - called Peter his "soulmate, my best friend, my roommate, and my brother" and praised him for his life achievements which included becoming the Assistant U.S Attorney of Southern California.

Jessica and Eric lost a friend

He promised that: "I will, along with Jess, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie, see to it that we share a beautiful and purposeful life with your family: Megan, Elsie, Cora, and Christopher."

Both Jessica and Eric shared photos of their friend throughout his life and with the young family, he has left behind.

Jessica and Eric have vowed to care for their friend's family too

Peter's obituary said he died on 1 September after an 18-month battle with cancer. His wife and two daughters were by his side when he passed away, and his young son was playing with his trucks in the next room.

His untimely passing has, not surprisingly, left a void in Eric’s heart since he knew him from the age of 17.

Our thoughts go out to Peter's loved ones.

