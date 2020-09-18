Katherine Ryan wows fans with unseen look from The Duchess

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Katherine Ryan's new Netflix show The Duchess had everyone talking this week. Aside from her character being seriously funny and relatable, it's safe to say we're totally obsessed with her impossibly chic wardrobe.

The Canadian actress – who wrote, executive produced and starred in the hit comedy series – delighted her fans when she posted a previously unseen snap from the show on Friday.

Serving up serious outfit goals, Katherine is seen posing on her staircase in the most gorgeous tulle gown, peppered with beautiful purple floral embroidery.

Katherine Ryan just shared the most amazing BTS The Duchess snap

The low-cut number is giving us dark princess vibes – the perfect choice for Katherine's wickedly funny and brutally honest alter-ego.

Katherine accessorised with a striking purple handbag and completed the dramatic look with black heels featuring silver embellishment.

The comedienne switched up her hair for the shoot, rocking a poker straight style, and added an extra touch of glamour thanks to a statement necklace. Swoon!

Katherine stars as a single mother trying to raise daughter Olive

Her followers were all obsessed with the new look. "That dress is pure gorgeous fantasy!", one wrote. "That outfit is fire", another enthused, while a third wrote, "Hope it was proper duchess fashion & your daughter took the photo!".

Another summed up our exact thoughts, saying: "I wish I had the money and confidence to dress as well as you in this series. Loving it."

Katherine roped in her stylist Jennifer Michalski-Bray to work on the Netflix show

The Duchess focuses on Katherine's single mother character's problematic relationships with her daughter Olive's father and her boyfriend Evan, as well as her greatest love of all, her child.

The show's talented stylist, Jennifer Michalski-Bray (of Gossip Girl fame), is Katherine's own. The star was adamant about getting her personal glam squad involved in the show.

We've been loving the super glam fashion Katherine wears in the series, including her dreamy Daily Sleeper pyjama set complete with feathered cuffs and the amazing faux mourning outfit she wears on the school run.

We particularly loved The Duchess' faux mourning outfit

Speaking about the last look, Jennifer told HELLO!: "This was really fun to create - we had a moodboard with inspiration for this look. Since the show didn't have a huge budget, we used two great second-hand finds - the black cashmere blend Dolce & Gabbana coat and the Lanvin dress underneath.

"Then of course, played it up with the over the knee Stella McCartney boots and the Givenchy bag." Obsessed.

