Kelly Ripa makes TV show history and fans go wild The star normally presents with Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa was forced to present her show Live with Kelly and Ryan solo on Thursday and she was a smash hit.

The much-loved host was on set without her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, and fans not only pointed out it was a first but also went crazy for her performance.

"Has anyone ever hosted this show alone before?" one of her Instagram followers commented on a post. "I don’t think so. You did great!!!"

Fans then flooded both her social media and the show's lavishing her with praise.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos make major announcement

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa: 5 style lessons

"You are awesome Kelly! With or without a co-host," wrote one, while another said: "Slaying it Solo Kelly!" and a third commented: "This is a first. Doing great Kelly."

Kelly was left in the lurch at the last-minute as Ryan was taken sick. The show made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday.

"Ryan is home with a sore throat. We're all being very cautious these days," they captioned a video of Kelly preparing to start hosting alone.

MORE: Kelly Ripa suffers injury during Labor Day celebrations

READ: Kelly Ripa shares stunning pool photo inside garden in the Hamptons

Kelly was forced to present alone

Of course, fans also voiced their concerns for Ryan and sent him well wishes.

The pair only recently returned to the set of the show following the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kelly and Ryan shared videos and pictures of the largely deserted set with their fans, documenting how they plan to keep hosting while social distancing.

Despite the difficulties they face being back in the studio they still have a star-studded guest list planned for September which includes, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, and Jimmy Kimmel too.

SHOP NOW: 7 pieces Kelly Ripa would definitely buy in the Ganni sale

Kelly and Ryan have been presenting back in the studio together

Kelly got fans talking for another reason recently. The mum-of-three posted a throwback photo with her Hope and Faith co-star, Faith Ford, and her followers fell in love with her shorter hairstyle.

Some even begged her to bring the haircut back! And since Kelly admits she sometimes cuts her own hair, it could be an interesting look.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.