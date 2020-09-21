Amanda Holden shares sexy photo from romantic weekend The BGT star has been married to Chris Hughes since 2008

Amanda Holden has given fans a glimpse inside her romantic weekend away with her husband, Chris Hughes. The Britain's Got Talent judge posted a smouldering black-and-white snapshot showing her posing on the bonnet of a car in the grounds of Cliveden House.

Amanda, 49, looks glamorous in an off-the-shoulder top, shorts and sunglasses. She wrote: "Had the best #romantic #weekend with #Chrispy in this historic and infamous place steeeeped in history @clivedenhouse. Thank you to all the staff for looking after us so well... NOT an #ad (thanks to John on the door for humouring me by taking this pic early this morning!"

It was a rare weekend away for Amanda and Chris, who have been married since 2008 and are parents two daughters, Lexi, 14, and eight-year-old Hollie.

The couple opted for a stay at the luxurious five-star country estate in Berkshire, which boasts spa facilities and award-winning restaurants.

Cliveden House also happens to be loved by royals and celebrities alike. Meghan Markle spent the night before her royal wedding to Prince Harry at the Grade I stately home back in 2018, while it has welcomed the likes of Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill and Charlie Chaplin in the past.

While Amanda might love her life in the spotlight, her husband prefers to keep a low profile. The star did recently give an insight ino their relationship, however, revealing it has grown even stronger during lockdown.

"This whole thing has been great for my marriage," she told The Sun. "I know people are talking about it causing spikes in baby-making and divorce rates, but for us it has been brilliant. I'm too old for more babies but our relationship is stronger than ever. It's all about the lockdown loving."

She added, "You'd never know it because whenever I post photos online Chris refuses to be in them – or he takes them – but getting all this time together for once has been great. I'm blessed having Chris as well because he's such a laugh, he's like a stand-up comedian. Even in the darkest of hours, we will find something to laugh about and smile about."

