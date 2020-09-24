Ronan Keating reflects on late mum for this special reason The couple are doting parents to two children

Ronan Keating has sent his father Gerry a heartfelt tribute in honour of his 80th birthday, in which he detailed how much love and respect he has for him. Sharing a series of rare family throwback photos with his fans on Wednesday, the singer also remembered his late mum Marie.

"The boss is 80 today. Happy Birthday Dad. Thank you Dad for marrying Mam and allowing us all to come into this world. Without you we would all not be here and our children would not be here and their kids too," wrote Ronan.

"What a lineage. We are one great big happy crazy family. All families are a little crazy we all go through ups and downs. We have each other."

Reflecting on his later mother, who died when Ronan was 20 back in 1998, the star added: "Losing Mam so young has had devastating effects on us all but we are strong as a unit. The Marie Keating Foundation is Mamas Voice, it’s her keeping us all connected.

"I wish she was here to meet our incredible partners and magnificent kids but sadly not. But she looks down from above and guides us every step of the way. Dad you are a rock, yes a rock that sometimes rolls and at times a piece comes off but don't all rocks eventually? You are still you.

One of the family pictures Ronan shared

"You don't understand a lot of the world we live in now but that’s part of your charm. Dad Thank you. I love you. We all love you. You are our Dad. Happy 80th young man. Miss you today and wish we could have been all together in person rather than zoom. See ya when this bloody madness is over. Love your youngest son, Ro X."

Ronan's mum passed away aged just 51 after battling breast cancer in 1998. The star and his four siblings set up a foundation in her name and the singer has previously opened up about the charity, and how he wished he had been more educated before her diagnosis.

A throwback photo of Ronan with his mum

Meanwhile, Ronan's wife Storm also paid tribute to her father-in-law and said: "Happy 80th to my wonderful and deliriously funny father in law, Gerry. You truly are one of a kind and your heart is as sweet as they come. "Wishing we could be there with you today to mark this very special milestone, but looking forward to the day that we all can be. At least 'Aussie Storm' came in for you on the race today (and at 7 to 1 odds too!!) that's me sending you all my love and birthday wishes ha! Xx."

