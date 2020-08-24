Storm and Ronan Keating's stunning yacht trip will leave you speechless The Keatings' holiday has included stays in Istanbul and Bodrum

After relaxing in Instanbul for a few days, Storm and Ronan Keating continued their holiday in Turkey by travelling to Bodrum where they have been enjoying a beach break with their two children Cooper and Coco, as well as Ronan's son Jack. And while their accommodation is beautiful, we couldn't take our eyes off their latest boat trip.

"The most amazing day sailing the sea on the #CobraKing in beautiful #Turkey 🇹🇷. Thank you @mine_kalpakcioglu for putting us in touch with the best in this land... the @cobrayacht team were so brilliant, as are the staff at our stunning villa in @barbarosreservebodrum #DreamHoliday #LoveThisPlace," Storm wrote on Instagram next to several photos of the family's day at sea.

Storm stunned fans after sharing incredible photos of the yacht on Instagram

The 38-year-old gave fans a peek at their luxurious yacht, which featured a wooden exterior, open deck with plush loungers to sunbathe, and even a huge traditional wooden steering wheel which Cooper seemed to love!

The family enjoyed swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding

Photos and videos show Storm and Cooper kayaking around the nearby ocean, while others tried paddle boarding and simply jumping off the side of the boat for a swim. And after all of their activities were over, Storm, Ronan, their children and friends sat down for an incredible lunch spread including fresh fruit juice, meat, salads and dips. Jealous, us? Never.

The Keatings' Bodrum boat trip follows their break in Instanbul

Turns out we weren't the only ones wishing we were on their family holiday, with many of Storm's fans rushing to comment on the beautiful photos. "It all looks amazing. This place is definitely on the list for future!" one wrote, while a second added: "Oh my! Heaven on earth. Adding this to my post-COVID travel bucket list."

Storm and Ronan were joined by their children and friends

Following their busy day on the boat, the Keatings likely returned to their accommodation at the luxurious Barbaros Residences, which has 42 residential units, many of which have their own private infinity pools. With a blue-flagged sandy beach, spa and several restaurants at the hotel, Ronan and Storm are spoilt for choice when it comes to staying entertained.

