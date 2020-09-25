Catherine Zeta-Jones rang in her 51st birthday on Friday and her husband Michael Douglas made sure she knows how much he loves her.

The Hollywood star woke up to the sweetest gift from Michael - who turned 76 the same day - and their fans couldn't get enough of it.

The legendary Basic Instinct actor created a video for Catherine and shared it on Instagram, much to his followers' delight.

The photo montage of their life together was played to the Green Day song Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) and Michael referenced what a difficult year it has been in his caption: "Happy Birthday Catherine! I bet you are glad this year is over! Here's to the future."

At the end of the video - which included photos from their wedding day and holiday snapshots too - he wrote: "Happy Birthday Catherine. I love you."

The footage even brought some of his fans to tears.

Catherine and Michael have been married almost 20 years

"Oh my goodness!!" one wrote. "This song makes me cry!" while others branded it "divine" and "gorgeous".

Despite the COVID-19 lockdown there have been plenty of celebrations for the couple who share two children, Dylan and Carys, together.

Their daughter turned 17 in April and their son rang in his 20th birthday in August. Now Catherine and Michael have another year to celebrate and an upcoming wedding anniversary too.

Catherine and Michael have two children, Dylan and Carys

In November they will welcome 20 years of marriage and Catherine already has plans for the big day.

"I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on," she told People magazine before confirming the coronavirus pandemic has put the kibosh on any grand plans.

"We won't be doing any great big party," she added. "Not that I'm a big party fan anyway. It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we're not doing that until we're completely out of the woods."

