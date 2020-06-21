Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a sweet photo to Instagram on Sunday in honour of Father's Day. The glamorous Oscar-winner uploaded a family snapshot taken a few years earlier which featured herself, her husband, Michael Douglas, and all of his children. Dressed in a white T-shirt and off-white trousers, Michael sat with their daughter Carys, now 14, but then just a toddler, on his lap.

Catherine sat next to him, holding onto their son Dylan, who is now 17. The actress rested her head on her husband's shoulder and beamed as he leaned to kiss her forehead. Michael's oldest son, Cameron, now 41, was dressed identically to his dad and sat to the right of his stepmother, smiling at the camera.

MORE: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' incredible garden at home in New York – complete with a bridge

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' puppy gives tour of New York home

Catherine captioned the throwback picture: "We love you Michael, Happy Father's Day my love." The rare glimpse of her whole family prompted several heartfelt comments from her followers, with one writing: "There is nothing more beautiful than to see love come through in a picture as it does in this one. How very blessed you all really are!!" Others commented: "What a beautiful pic and a very Happy Father’s Day to Mr Douglas, I hope you have a wonderful day," and: "Beautiful family."

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones updates fans on her family's lockdown situation

Catherine shared the lovely throwback in honour of Father's Day

The Hollywood stars married in 2000 after meeting at a film festival in France two years earlier. Although they share the same birthday, Michael is 25 years older than Catherine and was previously married to Cameron's mother, Diandra Luker, between 1977 and 1995. Earlier this week, Catherine updated fans on how the family was coping during lockdown – and it was good news!

QUIZ: Celebrity net worth

The star took part in an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, where she responded to a question about what her clan had been doing over the last three months. The 50-year-old revealed: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space." Asked what the upside of lockdown had been, she said: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.