Catherine Zeta-Jones treats son Dylan to show-stopping birthday cake - see it here The star shares two children with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones gave her and Michael Douglas’ son, Dylan, a super sweet treat to ring in his 20th birthday - a beautiful cake.

As part of her "darling" son’s birthday celebrations the Chicago actress, 50, presented him with the stunning cake which was covered in strawberries and other fresh fruit.

Catherine posted a photo to her Instagram stories of Dylan holding the cake in front of giant balloons, spelling out his age. She simply captioned the snap "The Cake!!!!!"

Dylan looked thrilled with his dessert and was smiling from ear to ear in the happy photo.

Catherine also took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday and posted an adorable, black-and-white throwback photo.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday to my darling son Dylan. 20 years ago today I was granted the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. You are the light of my life and I love you with every ounce of my being."

Catherine and her husband Michael, 75, are also proud parents to their 17-year-old daughter, Carys, who dedicated a social media post to her brother for his birthday.

Dylan was spoiled by his mum on his birthday

The teenager shared a sweet photo of her hugging him and gushed: "20 YEARS OLD…. the most incredible brother and best friend I could ask for. I thank you for everything and love you more than you will ever know. I am the luckiest sister!"

The close-knit family have been on lockdown together due to the COVID-19 quarantine, and Catherine revealed in an Instagram Q&A what they had been up to.

Catherine shared the old photo from Dylan's childhood

She said: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

When asked about the positives of lockdown, Catherine added: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."

