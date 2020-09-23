Catherine Zeta-Jones undergoes major hair transformation The star is famous for her long locks

It looks like Catherine Zeta-Jones has bid farewell to her signature long locks and is trying out a new, shorter look.

The Hollywood actress, 50, shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday and fans went crazy for the major transformation.

Catherine is smiling at the camera in the selfie, with her hair hanging just above her shoulders, but since she didn't reference her hair in the snapshot fans were left wondering whether she’d snipped it all off or just tied it back.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones makes the sweetest video for her mum Patricia's birthday

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones gives fans a tour inside her very stylish New York home

Never-the-less her followers loved the look and bombarded her with compliments. "Love the new hair," wrote one, while another commented: "I love this look on you."

Catherine was sporting a coral colour top and captioned the photo: "Peachy".

Earlier this week, Catherine melted hearts with a sweet birthday tribute to her dad, David. She shared an old photo of them together enjoying tea and cake and let the world know how special he is to her.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside her quirky dining room

READ: Celebrities' strangest food habits – from Catherine Zeta-Jones to Kim Kardashian

Catherine's hair was noticeably shorter

"It's my dad's birthday today! He inspires me to no end! Happy B Day Papa," she wrote.

Catherine has an incredibly close relationship with her children, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, too.

She shares them with her husband Michael Douglas and the family have spent the COVID-19 lockdown together at their home in New York.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys reveals sweet bond with dad Michael Douglas

Catherine normally models long hair

She revealed what they had been up to during an Instagram Q&A: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

Their children have now gone back to their studies and Catherine wished them good luck on social media too.

Catherine and Michael are proud parents to Dylan and Carys

"Summer officially over in our family," she wrote alongside a photo of Dylan and Carys. "Today both our young adults go back to studying. In different, unprecedented ways. I love you both.

"And to all kids out there. Knowledge is the key to life. So battle through. This too shall pass."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.