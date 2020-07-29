Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have a big reason to celebrate! Happy news from the Douglas household

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas received some very exciting news this week. The 75-year-old actor has received an Emmy nomination for his work on The Kominsky Method, and his proud wife has now taken to Instagram to share her delight.

Catherine, 50, posted a candid snapshot showing Michael set against a beautiful ocean backdrop. She wrote: "Some good news! My husband's shirt matches his location!!!! Oh. And he was nominated for an Emmy for best actor and producer for #thekominskymethod Yay!!!! So proud of you my love."

The Kominsky Method stars Michael as Sandy Kominsky, an aging actor who years ago enjoyed a brief fling with success and is now a revered acting coach in Hollywood. Michael has already been lauded for his role in the comedy show, receiving the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series, Musical or Comedy, while the show received the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy accolade.

Michael is one of Hollywood's most revered actors; his accolades include two Oscars, five Golden Globes, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.

Catherine and Michael share two children together, Dylan and Carys

The star and wife Catherine have been spending lockdown at their beautiful £3.64million property in Westchester County, New York. The couple made the decision to downsize from their former £16million mansion nearby, but their new home still has lots to offer Catherine, Michael, and their children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17.

Catherine recently opened up about how her family have coped during the coronavirus pandemic. The Darling Buds of May actress was taking part in a Q&A on Instagram when she opened up about how they passed the time.

She said: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space." On what has been a highlight, she added: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."