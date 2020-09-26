Emma Willis shares hilarious new photo of husband Matt – and he looks so different The star shared the snap on Instagram

Emma Willis shared a photo of her husband Matt Willis on Friday, and the Busted star is rocking a smart new look!

Revealing that the rocker had tucked into a heap of chocolate, doting dad Matt could be seen with chocolate spread all over his face as Emma wrote: "Someone's been in the Nutella jar."

The Year 3000 singer seemed to have had a recent trim, with his greying hair swept back and his short sides on show.

Matt was also free of stubble, and his fresh face was framed with a pair of retro looking glasses.

How dapper!

We love Matt's look!

On Monday, the presenter shared another photo of her family with her followers, this time of Matt and their three kids, Isabelle, 11, Ace, eight, and four-year-old Trixie.

In the sweet snap, the children could be seen riding their own scooters, whilst Matt, who is behind the camera, is following closely behind on his skateboard.

"Always one going the wrong way," the star wrote across it, making reference to their youngest child, who were riding towards Matt.

Matt and Emma both shared the sweet family snap

Emma and Matt rarely share pictures of their three children together but have previously spoken about parenthood, with the TV presenter crediting being a mum for helping her gain confidence.

Talking to Cosmopolitan in the past, Emma said: "When you've had kids it gives you confidence – you think, 'I'm a mum. I'm not scared. If I can raise a human being, I can do this.'"

Ensuring that they make time for just the two of them, Emma and Matt – who have been married since 2008 – often enjoy spontaneous date nights.

Back in July, to mark their 12th wedding anniversary, the duo headed on a very special date to a drive-in cinema, where they watched Dirty Dancing.

"Date night... #dirtydancing," Emma captioned a photo showing the drive-in entrance.

The mother-of-three later shared several photos of the iconic scenes in the film as well as a hilarious clip of her singing along to the Hula Hana song.

"A reminder to never sing. Ever," she wrote across the funny clip which was filmed by her husband Matt, who couldn't stop laughing.

Did someone say couple goals?

