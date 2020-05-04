Emma Willis' youngest daughter Trixie looks so grown-up as she celebrates fourth birthday

It's a big day in Emma Willis's household! On Monday, the star took to Instagram in celebration of her youngest child's fourth birthday. Emma, 44, shares three children with her husband Matt Willis; Isabelle, ten, Ace, eight, and Trixie, who turned four on 4 May. Her proud mum shared a beautiful snapshot showing Trixie stood in a bluebell wood, her back to the camera. She wrote: "My little sausage is 4 years old today... I have no idea where that time has gone, but what she's added to our lives is unimaginable. Small in size but huge in strength, determination and kindness. Her great big smile makes my soul so happy... Happy birthday Trixie Grace Willis."

Emma Willis has shared a sweet snapshot of her youngest daughter, Trixie

Emma and Matt might be public figures, but they are careful to protect their family's privacy. The couple often share photos with their fans on Instagram, but always take care to shield their children's faces from the camera. Emma is also mindful of the impact social media can have on young minds. Speaking to HELLO! last year, she admitted she had concerns about her children signing up themselves. "I'm going to keep them off it for as long as possible," she shared. "But eventually there will come a day when they're going to want to do it but I think education is key and you have to let them know the positives and negatives of it. As long as they're educated and aware of the dangers, then you're doing your job."

MORE: Take a tour of Emma Willis and Matt Willis' stunning home where they are self-isolating

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Willis reveals how she juggles her work commitments

The Willis's are a very close family – although Emma has confessed in the past that she is sometimes jealous of husband Matt because he is seen as the "fun parent". The UK Voice host said the Busted star has a "fantastic bond" with their brood because he can get "down to their level".

MORE: Emma Willis' birth stories revealed: the deliveries of her three children with husband Matt

"And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down on their level, do you know what I mean?" she said on Dave Berry's podcast. "And when they want fun they go to him.

Emma has described her husband as the "fun parent"

"It makes me feel sensationally boring because I'm like, 'Oh I'm that one, am I? That tells them off and makes sure the washing's done.' I am the quintessential mum and I think security," she shared. "That's what I've always had from my dad, and Matt is just always there and always fun and I'm quite jealous of that."