Emma and Matt Willis are ultimate couple goals as they dress up in Busted school uniforms The couple injected some fun into their virtual quiz night

Matt Willis has revisited his days from Busted - but this time with his wife Emma! The couple, who have been married since 2008, took part in their virtual quiz night by dressing up in old school uniforms – a nod to Busted's debut hit What I Go To School For. "Sunday night quiz team...! What I go to Zoom for! @busted," Matt teased in the caption. He also posted another photo of himself on Stories, with the nostalgic music playing on in the background.

Emma and Matt Willis posed in school uniforms

Noughties fans rushed to post comments underneath, with one writing: "I really hope that's the original jacket from the music video with the Blue Peter badge." Another remarked: "Oh wow, what's this for... Ayeeeee you haven't change Matt! 18 years dude." A third post read: "You both look awesome." A fourth person said: "Love it!!!! Bringing back lots of memories."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes invites himself to Kate Beckinsale's house for ballet

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Matt and Emma Willis' Valentine's Day date

The photo comes a week after the pair dressed up in their rave gear, with Emma wearing a neon green head scarf and yellow netted gloves, and an orange T-shirt complete with a smiley face. Matt, meanwhile, opted for bright shorts, a black hoodie and a neon green beaded necklace. "Fancy dress quiz night! #rave," Emma, 44, captioned the image. Emma and Busted star Matt, 36, are currently isolating at their beautiful home in Hertfordshire with their three children, Isabelle, ten, Ace, eight and three-year-old Trixie.

MORE: Dermot O'Leary's pregnant wife Dee shows off baby bump in new photo

Like the majority of parents, the couple have been home-schooling their children, with Emma previously posting a photo showing her two eldest children hard at work at a large dining table, with son Ace being supervised by his dad. With pens, pencil cases and work sheets spread out in front of them, Ace, and Isabelle certainly looked diligent in their studies. "Day 1… homeschooling," she wrote, adding a scared face emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.