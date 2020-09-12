We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Emma Willis' fans were in for a surprise on Friday night as she revealed the surprising secret to her thick hair - a "wig"!

The mother-of-three made the revelation on her Instagram stories, with the help of her hairdresser Louis Byrne.

"Wig, wham bam!" she wrote across an image showing a weft extension hanging from a head mannequin. The presenter, 44, later showed several pictures of the process of getting it added before showing off the stunning end result – a gorgeous updo.

Emma Willis revealed the secret to her "fuller" updo

"Ta daaa!" she wrote across the image of her unique hairstyle.

Speaking exclusive to HELLO! hairdresser Louis revealed: "With being one of the busiest faces on TV, we always like to keep things moving and fresh with Emma's hair. Emma is so open to new ideas it's super fun to work with her.

"We like to inspire people to keep moving and try new things, hair has a great power to make you feel a different way."

He added: "We don't always use hair extensions and for a long while she wore her hair short. Wefts are a great way to give your hair a new lease of life, as long as the colour matches! I use Sway hair extensions, they are great. Sam McKnight Easy-updo is a great product to make your hair less sloppy and more workable."

Fans would have no doubt been delighted. At the end of August, Emma was praised for her gorgeous locks after sharing a picture of her The Voice Kids final look, which showed her short hair styled in gorgeous waves.

"Love your hair," a fan wrote, whilst another one remarked: "Your hair looks fabulous." A third added: "Emma bringing Hollywood glamour to ITV."

Fans loved the star's look for The Voice Kids final

Emma has been rocking her gorgeous blonde hair for nearly two years, having favoured darker hair for a long time.

Back in July, the star shocked fans as she shared a throwback picture of herself with black hair. Emma was joining in with the 'Until tomorrow' challenge, which requires someone to post a silly photo of themselves on Instagram with the caption 'until tomorrow' for at least 24 hours. They must also message anyone who likes their photo to instruct them to post an embarrassing photo of themselves - and the cycle continues.

And Emma's certainly was a funny one! Sticking to the rules, the 44-year-old presenter shared a picture of herself at the seaside with a black quiff, which many likened to fashion consultant Gok Wan's hair. TV presenter Angela Scanlon also commented: "That is one epic quiff!!!" while Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse joked: "Nope not falling for this again."

