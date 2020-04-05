Emma Willis posts tribute to an important man in her life The Voice presenter shared the special message on Instagram

Emma Willis shared a heartfelt message to commemorate her friend and colleague's birthday at the weekend. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the star shared a photo of Celebrity Catchphrase presenter Stephen Mulhern, with whom Emma has presented Heart FM's Sunday Morning Breakfast radio show since 2012. In the throwback snap, the newly minted 42-year-old was sitting in a tiny red car, wearing a sceptical expression.

Emma captioned the hilarious picture: "Happy birthday @stephenmulhern this is my fave Stephen face by far. I miss you sausage chops [red heart emoji]." Her followers were quick to appreciate the rare snap, commenting: "His face hahahha. I love it," "Happy birthday Stephen… u still only look about 30," "All his faces make me lol," and: "Love it! Love him also!" As well as their radio show, Emma and Stephen worked together on the ITV2 comedy panel show Reality Bites back in 2015, when the former model was a team captain and her friend hosted the show.

Emma posted the heartfelt tribute to her friend on Instagram

Now the country is on lockdown, however, Emma has been self-isolating with her family: McBusted star Matt Willis and their children. The couple, who married in 2008, share two daughters, Isabelle, ten, and Trixie, three, as well as eight-year-old son Ace. Earlier in the week, The Circle host shared her trepidation over home educating her two eldest children.

Sharing a photo to Instagram which showed the pair concentrating on their work, with pens, pencil cases and worksheets spread out in front of them and their dad sitting nearby, the 44-year old wrote: "Day 1… homeschooling," adding a scared face emoji. Her post resonated with her fans, who commented: "You've done far better than me… 20 mins in we had tears and tantrums Better tmw I think," and: "I'm struggling to believe I'm still semi sane. Day one – is it too early for wine?!!?!"

