It's been one week since Eamonn Holmes jetted to Belfast for a long-awaited family reunion – and he certainly appears to be in his element.

The This Morning star delighted his fans on Friday by sharing some rare photos of himself and his only daughter Rebecca as they enjoyed a father and daughter day out.

Eamonn and Rebecca took full advantage of the clear day and headed to the beach in Portstewart, where they enjoyed a "bracing walk".

Captioning the snaps of their day out, Eamonn posted on Instagram: "Had a lovely day at the seaside today. Love that sea air and that seafood at #Harry'sShack." In another post, he added: "Nice but bracing walk to end the day with Rebecca and Mark."

Needless to say, the TV star's fans were delighted to get a peek into the family reunion. One wrote: "We will never take anything for granted again. How magical your reuniting must feel." Another added: "Special pictures daddy and daughter." And a third said: "Brilliant photos of you all."

Just last week, Eamonn shared his delight at returning to Northern Ireland. Posting a snap of a poster for Tayto crisps, the doting dad wrote: "The first sign that greets you at George Best Airport Belfast. Now that's a proper welcome."

The presenter is a proud father to Declan, Niall and Rebecca from his previous marriage to Gabrielle Holmes, and also shares another son, Jack, with wife Ruth Langsford. Eamonn is clearly very close to his children and often shares sweet tributes to them on social media.

Last month, he marked Rebecca's 29th birthday by sharing an image of himself alongside his beautiful daughter. Captioning the photo, he wrote: "Many Happy Returns Darling. It was a very special day when Becca my daughter came into the world and every time I'm with her continues to be special."

