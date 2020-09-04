Ruth Langsford gets candid about marriage to Eamonn Holmes The TV couple have been together for 23 years

Ruth Langsford has opened up about married life with husband Eamonn Holmes, admitting that their relationship isn't always "perfect".

Despite having their "moments," the Loose Women and This Morning presenter confessed she has always been a fan of her husband's work - well before they had even met!

"Before I even met Eamonn, I was a big fan," she said in an interview with Prima. "I used to watch him on GMTV and I always thought he was handsome, funny and a brilliant journalist. It was nerve-racking when I did meet him; I remember thinking, 'Oh, my God, that's Eamonn Holmes!"

The TV couple got married in 2010 after a 13-year romance, and are parents to their 18-year-old son Jack. They tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Hampshire, which was exclusively covered in HELLO!.

Ruth opened up about her marriage to Prima, photo credit - Nicky Johnston

They now front This Morning on Fridays each week, and covered for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during their summer break. Of their working relationship, Ruth explained: "Having respect for each other is really important in a relationship. It's nice to be a couple, but we are individual people."

"Eamonn and I can have big rows and argue, then ten minutes later we're laughing about something," she added. "We've been together 23 years so it has been a long and happy relationship but we have our moments.

Photo credit - Nicky Johnston

"There are times when he really annoys me and I really annoy him and there are times when I think, 'Get out of my face.' Obviously, you're not always going to get on, but you have to make it work. Underneath it all, we know we have a strong relationship."

Read the full interview with Ruth Langsford in the October issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale the 4 September. It is available in all supermarkets and online at MagsDirect.

