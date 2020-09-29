James Martin shares very rare personal photo with fans The celebrity chef is in a long-term relationship with Louise Davies

James Martin's Instagram account is largely focused on his culinary career, with incredible photos of his delicious fare filling up his feed. But the celebrity chef had a surprise in store for fans this week, as he shared a rare photo from his home life.

James, who is protective of his privacy on social media, uploaded an adorable snapshot of his Lhasa Apso, Ralph, showing the little dog sat on a jetty over tranquil water. "Quick walk the dog before another busy week," the 48-year-old captioned the image.

James is a proud owner of two dogs; Ralph and a working cocker spaniel named Cooper.

Earlier this year, he documented details of Cooper's daring escape attempt – much to the delight of his followers. The star shared a picture of his pet sat in the boot of a car, and looking guilty!

He wrote: "The face of a dog that's just realised he's 100 miles from home because he jumped in the car when he shouldn't have."

It is not entirely clear if Cooper jumped into the back of James's car, or if he ended up 100 miles from home in someone else's vehicle.

James very rarely discusses his private life, but in April this year he expressed his regret at not getting married and having children.

In an interview with Prima, the TV presenter confessed that his dedication to work outweighed his desire to take the "conventional" route. "The biggest low of my career is that I've given up everything for it," he shared.

"I look at my mates and they're all married with kids, and that's not the case for me because I've been so focused on work."

James has been in a relationship with TV producer Louise Davies since 2011, after meeting the TV producer on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

The couple tend to keep a low-profile, with James rarely speaking about his girlfriend in public or sharing photos of her on social media. However, back in 2018, James confessed that they were not planning to marry, with the celebrity chef instead preferring to focus on work.

"No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really," he told Sunday People. "I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

