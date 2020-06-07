Celebrity chef James Martin shared good news with his social media followers at the weekend. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he revealed that he plans to film more episodes of his TV series Saturday Morning with James Martin in the not-too-distant future – although it sounds like he will be doing so in a safe, socially distanced fashion! The Yorkshire native posted: "Thanks for all your great comments on today’s @sat_jamesmartin and great to see a light at the end of the tunnel, we are due to be back filming soon albeit with a few tweaks as you can expect, all the best."

The 47-year-old's fans were delighted, with one replying: "Omg can’t wait!" Others responded: "You are officially my favourite chef in the world, knowledge, explanation of everything you cook, and charismatic with a sense of humour and down to earth great guy," and: "Thank you for all the inspiring recipe ideas! Going to make the fried chicken this week x looking forward to you restarting the programme x."

Meanwhile, another follower cheekily commented on James' lack of interest in low-fat cooking, teasing: "I hope the ‘tweaks’ don’t involve you socially distancing yourself from the butter dish." James launched his popular ITV show in September 2017 having made his name as a TV chef in the 90s as one of the regulars on Ready Steady Cook. He's starred in a variety of culinary shows since then, including The Great British Budget Menu, The Box, and James Martin’s American Adventure. He's also guest presented The One Show and This Morning.

In a candid interview with Prima magazine back in April, the star opened up about the fact that work has been the most all-consuming commitment in his life. James said: "The biggest low of my career is that I've given up everything for it. I look at my mates and they're all married with kids, and that's not the case for me because I've been so focused on work… But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it's made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?"

