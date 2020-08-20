James Martin likened to Prince William in must-see throwback snap

James Martin had a treat in store for fans this week. The TV chef took to Instagram with a number of throwback photographs – and one in particular really stood out! The image captures James on his 21st birthday, showing him sitting at an outdoor table enjoying a glass of champagne, and smartly dressed in a waistcoat and tie, with his hair styled in long curtains. And fans couldn’t help but notice that the star bore a striking resemblance to a certain prince.

"This one is funny… my 21st birthday at @chewtonglen… 25 odd years later and 8 weeks ago I'm back cooking with my name on the door," James, 48, captioned the photo.

"Definitely resemble Prince William - uncanny!" one follower remarked, while another added: "Nice! You have a young Prince William about you in this shot."

Fans couldn't get over James's likeness to Prince William in the throwback snap

Other fans commented on James's incredible achievement. "Blimey James you look about 15, so young and sweet! You're a shining example of what can be achieved if you follow your dreams," one wrote. A second added: "Brilliant....love it when someone achieves their dreams through passion, hard work and sheer determination and we get to experience that the results through what you deliver today...and even more special when it's a Yorkshire man."

James has been in a relationship with long-term girlfriend Louise Davies since 2011

James is a busy man at present. Earlier this summer, he proudly reopened his restaurant, The Kitchen at Chewton Glen in Hampshire, and has been filming segments for This Morning, while also resuming filming for Saturday Morning with James Martin. But that's not all. James has also launched a new online shop to help suppliers who have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a website shop that will enable you to get the produce delivered to your door, from fish to meat to gardening tools, to pans and pots. It's like a chef's larder. It's morphed into over 500 different items. We have Michelin-starred chefs making stuff for the shop too," he explained.

"The money gets sent straight to them, I'm doing it to help and to keep them going until hopefully we're all back to normality. It'll give you the opportunity to buy the most amazing produce, delivered to your door!"