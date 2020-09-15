James Martin surprises fans with rare photo of his mum The This Morning chef shared a rare insight into home life

James Martin has delighted his fans after sharing a rare glimpse into his home life. The celebrity chef, who hosts ITV's Saturday Morning, uploaded a heartwarming photo of his mum preparing food for him in the kitchen.

"She's gonna kill me for this but I bloody love this woman... Mother cooking me dinner. [sic]," he joked in the caption. The snap saw his mum at the stove, looking over the dinner she was prepping for him.

He later added: "Ha ha she now wants to know if she's trending."

The celebrity chef's fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Mums cooking is always the best, whatever age you are. Enjoy." Another remarked: "As if I could love you anymore! Then you go and post something so sweet about your mum." A third post read: "Aww she must be very proud of you!"

James, 48, went on to poke fun at his mother's choice of stockpiling. Sharing a photo of Marks & Spencer's chocolate mini rolls, he said: "Most people hoard pasta or toilet rolls... my mother hoards mini rolls."

The celebrity chef posted this rare snap of his mum

The low-key evening comes shortly after James announced he will be helping fans create a three-course meal during his first-ever virtual live cookery masterclass, Dine In With James Martin, on Saturday 3 October at 6:30pm.

Speaking of the 90-minute interactive class, James said: "This will be unlike anything I’ve ever done before as I’ll be beamed directly into people’s homes and while they will see what I'm doing, I’ll also be speaking to some people to see how they are getting on."

For the starter, James will walk fans through how to prepare halloumi with chilli jam, before moving on to the main course of Chicken Sauté with vinegar and pilaf rice, and finally a dessert of the raspberry tart. "I'll teach you some tips and tricks of the trade," he explained, adding: "Don't worry about being prepared, I'll let you know everything you need to know, and buy, and get in advance."

