Steph McGovern was overcome with emotion as she spoke to football personality Chris Kamara about his experience of growing up in Middlesbrough as a Black man.

Appearing on Channel 4 show Steph's Packed Lunch on Thursday, where they were marking the start of Black History Month, the sports pundit reflected on his childhood and the difficulties he and his had faced. "Growing up in Middlesbrough for me and my family was so hard," he said. "People talk about how difficult it is in these days.

"They just don't realise, when you're the only Black family on your estate, the only Black people in your town and Middlesbrough is a big town, how devastating that effect that had on my dad. It did on our future as well, he was trying to protect us much as possible, but it was really difficult for him and people of his ilk."

Asked if he felt different growing up in Middlesbrough, he replied: "Well, I remember once going to the shop to get ten woodbines for my mum, but before the shopkeeper could give me the woodbines, somebody burst into the shop demanding a loaf of bread.

"He said, 'I'm just serving this fella,' and she said, 'Oh him and his lot should go back to where they came from.' But we only lived five doors away from her! And that was when you first realise that you're different."

Clearly shocked by his confession, Steph wondered if he felt like people were trying to stop him because of the colour of his skin. To which, Chris remarked: "Absolutely, you grew up with it. It became the norm."

Discussing the recent BLM movement, Chris explained: "It's a start. It's like the Black Lives Matter movement, players taking the knee, it's a start. People have already suggested after the George Floyd death, have we now done away with that?

The TV star was reduced to tears upon hearing Chris' experience

"Has everyone their little bit to try and accommodate colour? The players are still taken the knee, people are still interested, people are learning that we are all people, we’re all one colour – or we should be."

Upon hearing what Chris had to say, Steph tried to hold back the tears and said: "I think that deserves a round of applause. I get a bit emotional listening to you Kammy, you're from my hometown and…" to which Chris replied, saying: "Don't make me start crying!" The programme was then cut short as the former BBC Breakfast presenter was unable to carry on with her presenting duties.

